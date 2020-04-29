Kite flyers turn Coimbatore skies unfriendly for birds

With the COVID-19 lockdown forcing people to stay indoors, youngsters and children are increasingly engaging themselves in kite flying in Coimbatore. But the leisure sport does not seem to be bird-friendly.

Animal Rescuers, a voluntary organisation that assists Forest Department in the rescue and rehabilitation of birds in the region, has so far rescued 36 birds during lockdown, out of which three were suspected to have suffered injuries by kite strings or having hit against the spikes of kites.

On Tuesday, G. Krishna Kumar, a volunteer of Animal Rescuers, rescued a Pariah Kite. The injured bird was taken to A to Z Pet Polyclinic and Scan Centre at Peelamedu in the city.

“An X-ray imaging of the bird’s left wing showed a broken bone,” said M. Manu, a veterinarian with the polyclinic. The bird is shifted to an aviary of the Forest Department.

According to Dr. Manu, the bird is likely to recover in three weeks.

A pigeon that Animal Rescuers rescued recently was found entangled in synthetic kite string. A crow was also found with one of its wings injured. “Birds like Black Kite may tend to attack kites, and get entangled in the string,” added Dr. Manu.

Treating the rescue of birds as an essential service during lockdown, Coimbatore District administration has given special pass to Animal Rescuers for its works. Animal Rescuers can be reached at 96260 11011.