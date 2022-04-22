Kisan Credit Card camps from April 24 to May 1 in Krishnagiri

Special camps for issuing Kisan Credit Cards to farmers is scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 1 in the district.

The camps are being organised nationwide under the Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign to bring farmers under the scheme of the banks. The card is issued to farmers for farming activity and also agriculture-related activities, including livestock rearing and aqua culture.

Farmers may apply to their respective banks/primary agricultural cooperative societies for issuance of Kisan Credit Card with copies of pattas, Aadhaar card, PAN card, family card, and voter ID.

Farmers may also apply for credit by submitting their applications during the camps through banking correspondents/panchayat secretaries, or alternatively submit at the block-level agriculture offices/ animal husbandry offices.

Farmers are also encouraged to benefit by applying for support under the Pradhan Mantri Surksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana or Atal Pension Yojana.

Farmers, who have no accessed institutional credit through any of the above schemes are urged to apply for the Kisan Credit Card and access credit facility, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has said.

Further details may also be ascertained from NABARD and the district lead bank.