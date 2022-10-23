Kin cremate body of Salem farmer within hours of death, police suspect murder

The Hindu Bureau October 23, 2022 17:22 IST

Kin claimed that he died of cardiac arrest and, as per their custom, if a person died on a Saturday, they would not take the body to the house but would cremate it immediately

Kin claimed that he died of cardiac arrest and, as per their custom, if a person died on a Saturday, they would not take the body to the house but would cremate it immediately

A 60-year-old man who took cattle for grazing near a forest died on Saturday evening, and his relatives cremated the body within a few hours. The incident sparked rumours that he was shot dead accidentally by people who went hunting in the forest. According to the police, Perumal (60), a farmer of Periyakuttimaduvu near Vazhapadi, took cattle for grazing to a nearby forest on Saturday. In the evening, around 4 p.m., he was found dead, and his family members cremated the body within a few hours. Meanwhile, rumours spread that Perumal was shot dead accidentally by people who went hunting. On information, Vazhapadi police went to the village and found the body of the deceased was cremated. While the police inquired with the family members of the deceased, they claimed that he died of cardiac arrest and, as per their custom, if a person died on a Saturday, they would not take the body to the house but would cremate it immediately. The Vazhapadi police are investigating.



Our code of editorial values