Kin allege foul play in woman’s death in Coimbatore

A 27-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Ramanathapuram in the city on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ilakkiya, wife of Ram Prakash, a resident of Munusamy Nagar at Kamatchiyamman Street in Ramanathapuram.

Ilakkiya’s father S. Annadurai, a native of Tiruppur, lodged a complaint with the police alleging foul play in her death. He accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment.

Mr. Annadurai, in his complaint, alleged that he gave 100 sovereigns of jewellery, a sedan and silver articles during the marriage. Ram Prakash’s father called him at 2.40 p.m. on Saturday and said that Ilakkiya ended her life. The police shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where it was autopsied on Sunday. The woman’s parents did not accept the body on Sunday.

Inspector S. Senthilkumar said that an inquiry by a Revenue Divisional Officer would be held on Monday. He said that the police were waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

Helpline

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050).