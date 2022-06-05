Kidnapped youth rescued by Salem city police

The city police rescued a grocery store owner’s son on Sunday. He was kidnapped by a four-member gang.

According to the police, M Jayaram (22), a native of Rajasthan and residing at Salem town, was running a grocery shop with his father Moolaram.

On June 1, a four-member gang came to his shop and forcibly took Jayaram with them and demanded ₹20 lakh from Moolaram to release his son and fled.

On information, police searched and identified the gang was in Bengaluru using mobile tower signal and a special team went to Bengaluru. After four days, on Sunday, the police rescued Jayaram and brought him to Salem.

Speaking to mediapersons, Deputy Commissioner N. Mohanraj said after coming to know that the police are nearing them, the gang left Jayaram in Bengaluru. A case has been registered against Jayaram in Ammapet police station for selling gutka. Inquiry is going on whether the kidnap took place over some gutka smuggling issues. Special team is on the look out for the gang in Bengaluru, he added.