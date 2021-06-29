KGISL to increase employee strength

The company is looking at ₹1,000 crore turnover in the next 3 years

KG Information Systems Private Limited (KGISL) plans to increase its employee strength anywhere between 8,000 and 10,000 in the next three years.

Ashok Bakthavathsalam, Managing Director of KGISL, told The Hindu on Tuesday that the company is looking at ₹1,000 crore turnover in the next three years.

“Our target has to be supported by employee growth,” he said.

KGISL currently has subsidiaries in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Australia and operates through a partner in the Philippines, apart from offices in India.

The current employee strength of the company is about 2,000.

Almost 40 % of KGISL’s revenue comes from the insurance space and it has products for point of sale and claim settlement. With the acquisition of Malaysian company AETINS, KGISL now has core product for the insurance sector. The IT services and solution provider is also looking at going public when it reaches ₹1000 crore turnover.

Prassadh Shanmugam, Director and Chief Executive Officer of KGISL, added that KGISL currently has about 260 customers, including 40 in the insurance vertical.

AETINS has over 30 customers and with the acquisition, KGISL gets access to the customers and markets of AETINS.

“For further growth, we will look at the western markets too,” he said.