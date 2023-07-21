HamberMenu
KG Speciality Centre in Coimbatore approved for Australian visa medical screening

July 21, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

KG Speciality Centre at Srivari Ramakrishna Garden on Sathyamangalam Road, Ganapathy, has been recognised by the Australian Embassy for conducting visa medical screening.

A release from the hospital said that it is the only centre in Coimbatore and the second one in Tamil Nadu to have been approved for Australian visa medical screening.

The arrangement will help hundreds of students and job-seeking candidates who otherwise had to travel to Chennai, Kochi or Bengaluru for the medical screening, the release said.

Visa applicants are requested to make prior appointments for the screening via email: visamedical@kghospital.com or phone: 0422-2212121.

