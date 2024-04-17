GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Key contestants for Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat campaign mostly in city on final campaign day

April 17, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK candidate Arunachalam conducted the last phase of campaign mostly in the Tiruppur city limits.

Addressing the electorate, former Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan sounded confident that his party candidate will register a win with the largest margin of votes.

Mr. Sentottaiyan and Mr. Arunachalam sought to assure the electorate that the AIADMK was the only party with proven track record of prioritising people’s welfare.

Naam Tamil Katchi candidate Seethalakshmi undertook an intensive campaign covering various locations in the city including Rayapuram, Dharapuram Road, Kasipalayam, and Velampalayam. The party cadre spread out to the interiors of the city through vehicle campaigns underscoring the importance of voting Ms. Seethalakshmi to safeguard environment.

BJP candidate A.P. Muruganandam took part in a vehicle rally and met the public at MGR Nagar, Nehru Nagar and Perumanallur and many other places in Tirupur North Assembly constituency, seeking votes for the lotus symbol with an assurance to fulfil all the 100 promises he had made for the development of Tiruppur.

Mr. Muruganandam said he would take up the issues facing the people directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The hosiery sector will be given a thrust by the next BJP Government, he said.

Flanked by DMK Ministers and senior leaders, the CPI candidate for Tiruppur K. Subbarayan took part in a vehicle rally and promised the electorate that Tiruppur was poised for rapid development under the next Central Government to be formed by INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) bloc.

Following the two-wheeler rally at Pandya Nagar in the morning, the CPI candidate who is the sitting MP of the constituency traversed through the city along with Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, and sought votes for a second term.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.