Kelavarapalli dam opened for irrigation in Hosur

Kelavarapalli dam being opened for irrigation in Hosur. Hosur MLA Y. Prakash (third from left) opened the levers to the sluice gates on August | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Water discharged from the reservoir in Krishnagiri district will irrigate 8000 acres of cultivable area spread over 22 villages

Kelavarapalli dam was opened for irrigation here in Hosur on Monday. The left and the right main canals of the reservoir was opened for irrigation for the first seasonal crop here to meet a cumulative discharge of 88 cusecs of water for a period of 120 days.

The water discharged from the reservoir will irrigate 8000 acres of cultivable area spread over 22 villages. This entails 5918 acres of cultivable lands irrigated through the Left main canal and 2082 acres through the right main canal.

A total of 22 villages that include Thattaganapalli, Boodhinatham, Bethamuthaali, Muthali, Athur, Kadiraepalli, Marachandiram, Kothur, Thorapalli, Moranapalli, Tiruchipalli, Kamthotty, Thinur, Subagiri, Koneripalli, Samanapalli, Chinnakollu, Bethakollu, Chennathur, Atakurukki, Nallaganakothapalli, and Mathaandapalli, are expected to benefit from waters of Kelavarapalli for the current crop period.

Based on the availability of the water, the reservoir will discharge water through its two main canals for a period of 120 days on turn system. The turn system will entail 10 day of continuous water release with a intervening break of 5 days, followed by 8 day water release. From the right main canal 26 cuses of water and from the left main canal 62 cusecs of water will be released.

As of Monday, the total storage capacity of Kelavarapalli reservoir was 44.28 ft and the current water level was 42.15 ft.