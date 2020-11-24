Karthigai Deepam: entry into temples to be restricted in Coimbatore

Entry of devotees into temples in the district for Karthigai Deepam festival will be restricted on the evening of November 29 to prevent overcrowding, as per the COVID-19 restrictions, according to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department officials.
At Subramaniyaswami Temple in Marudhamalai and Patteeswarar Temple in Perur, devotees will not be allowed between 4.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. that day.
The restriction is aimed at preventing devotees from thronging these temples when the Karthigai Deepam is lit atop the hill in Tiruvannamalai. These temples will, however, allow the devotees in around 7 p.m. with all the COVID-19 standard operating procedures in place. The temples will remain open as usual for devotees in the morning, according to the officials.
These restrictions will also be in place at other temples in the district that come under the HR and CE Department.
