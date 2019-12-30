Karimangalam records highest poll percentage

Dharmapuri registered 84.54 % polling in the second and final phase of local body polls held here for the remaining five panchayat unions on Monday.

The panchayat unions of Morappur, Karimangalam, Palacodde, Pennagaram, and Eriyur went to polls along with one booth at Kathiripatti village in Sitling pachayat in Harur, where repoll was ordered in view of misprinted election symbols.

The polling that stood at 9.66% at 9 a.m, increased to 23.79 % at 11 a.m, and further rose to 43.48% at 1 p.m and 63.02% at 3 p.m.

Karimangalam recorded the highest poll percentage of 87.43%, followed by Palacode 86.14% and Morappur 84.65%. Pennagaram recorded 83.25% and Eriyur recorded 78.33%.

Polling was incident-free and peaceful in Dharmapuri during the second phase.