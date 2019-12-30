Coimbatore

Karimangalam records highest poll percentage

more-in

Dharmapuri registered 84.54 % polling in the second and final phase of local body polls held here for the remaining five panchayat unions on Monday.

The panchayat unions of Morappur, Karimangalam, Palacodde, Pennagaram, and Eriyur went to polls along with one booth at Kathiripatti village in Sitling pachayat in Harur, where repoll was ordered in view of misprinted election symbols.

The polling that stood at 9.66% at 9 a.m, increased to 23.79 % at 11 a.m, and further rose to 43.48% at 1 p.m and 63.02% at 3 p.m.

Karimangalam recorded the highest poll percentage of 87.43%, followed by Palacode 86.14% and Morappur 84.65%. Pennagaram recorded 83.25% and Eriyur recorded 78.33%.

Polling was incident-free and peaceful in Dharmapuri during the second phase.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 11:20:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/karimangalam-records-highest-poll-percentage/article30436207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY