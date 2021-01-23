Kangeyam farmers continue protest

Farmers, who are on a hunger strike in Kangeyam demanding adequate release of water for the Vellakoil branch canal under the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) said that they petitioned Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Coimbatore on Friday.
According to P. Velusamy, one of the members of the PAP-Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Protection Committee, the representatives submitted the petition to Mr. Palaniswami, who said that he would look into their demands.
On Friday, a section of farmers also held talks with District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan.
However, the farmers continued their protest on Saturday as no action was taken regarding their demands, he said.
The farmers are planning to stage a sit-in protest at the Public Works Department office on Tiruppur Road in Kangeyam on Monday. With around 25 farmers staging hunger strike, their protest entered the fifth day on Saturday.
Meanwhile, BJP State Agriculture Wing president G.K. Nagaraj said in a statement that Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan must intervene in the issue and look for an amicable solution.
In a press release, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said that committees have been formed to monitor alleged siphoning off water from the PAP canal. The committees will include officials from the PWD, Revenue Department and the district police, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath