Kamalathal sells idlis at ₹1 even during lockdown

M. Kamalathal, who garnered nationwide attention for her Re.1 idlis at her shop at Vadivelampalayam near Coimbatore, has also been getting attention amid the COVID-19 lockdown as various organisations came forward to donate groceries to her. On Saturday, she got to interact with DMK President M.K. Stalin via video conferencing as the 85-year-old received groceries and medicines through the People’s Helpline initiative launched by the party recently. The previous day, members from Bharathiar University visited her eatery at Vadivelampalayam and provided groceries.

“I still keep my shop open till 12 p.m.,” Ms. Kamalathal told The Hindu over the phone from Vadivelampalayam. While she used to only cook using firewood and traditional stove, she has now changed to LPG cylinder stove. “About 50 people come every day now, but they are only from here [Vadivelampalayam] and not outside,” she said. Though she continues to charge ₹ 1 apiece for the idlis, she has reduced the quantity due to the reduction in the number of customers.

According to the octogenarian’s neighbour C.P. Parimala, Ms. Kamalathal is living only with her son, Purushothaman, in the house attached to the eatery. Her granddaughter-in-law P. Aarthi, who used to keep Ms. Kamalathal company during the day times, had gone to Dindigul before the lockdown was announced and is currently staying there.

After selling idlis, Ms. Kamalathal said that she would keep herself busy in household chores. When asked whether she is affected by the ongoing lockdown, she asserted that she has “no problems.” “I do not ask for any help and I do not refuse any help,” Ms. Kamalathal said.

On Monday, Nallaram Trust Chairman S.P. Anbarasan visited Ms. Kamalathal and donated 50 kg of rice and cash ₹ 10,000. “Since she might be facing difficulties during this COVID-19 [lockdown] time, we gave her the rice and cash,” he said.