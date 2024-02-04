GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kamal Haasan will decide on MNM alliance: A.G. Mourya

February 04, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) vice-president and retired IPS officer A.G. Mourya said in Coimbatore on Sunday that its chief Kamal Haasan will announce whether the party will have alliance in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Haasan will decide on the number of constituencies where MNM will contest in the election.

Mr. Mourya told the media after attending a meeting held for functionaries in the Coimbatore zone to discuss preparations for the election, that the party is yet to hold discussions on alliance.

The leadership has appealed to the functionaries to dedicate themselves for the victory of the party in the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the zone. They should also extend full support to the candidates, whose names will be announced by the party chief, he said.

The meeting was held under the leadership of the party general secretary A. Arunachalam.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / Kamal Haasan / Makkal Needhi Maiam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.