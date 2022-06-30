‘Kalloori Kanavu’ programme launched in Erode district

It provides information on higher education courses

An initiative, ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ programme, that provides information and guidance on higher education courses, was inaugurated here on Thursday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy launched the programme at Vellalar College for Women at Thindal in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam. A booklet containing information about various courses, colleges and entrance exams conducted in various streams, scholarships and education loans available for students was also released on the occasion.

Students were asked to access the portal www.naanmudhalvan.tnschools.gov.in to know about courses, colleges, exams, scholarships, loans and career options in each stream. Officials said that contents in the website are updated regularly by the Department of School Education.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, District Panchayat Chairperson K. Navamani, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, zone chairmen, councillors and officials were present.