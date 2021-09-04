Judicial inquiry into death of POCSO case accused

Following the death of a truck driver, who was picked up by Namakkal district police in connection with a POCSO case, during investigation, a judicial inquiry has been initiated.

According to the police, Manikandan (45) from Paramathi Vellur was facing charges under POCSO Act as the mother of a 15-year-old girl complained that he allegedly sexually assaulted her daughter. Manikandan went underground following the complaint and based on a tip-off, the police picked him up from his residence for inquiry during the late hours of Friday.

However, Manikandan fell unconscious while reaching the police station and he was rushed to the Namakkal government hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

According to senior police officials, a case has been registered invoking section 176 of CrPC and a judicial inquiry has begun. The autopsy was conducted at the Namakkal GH in the presence of Judicial Magistrate-I M. Jayanthi on Saturday.