Judge orders virtual hearings in all Coimbatore courts

Principal District Judge R. Sakthivel ordered that all hearings in Coimbatore District Court and all other courts in the district will only be in virtual mode from Monday owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases and spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

The order was issued following the direction of Madras High Court to all the subordinate courts in the District Judiciary in the State. Filing of case papers and copy applications will be only through e-mail and must be done through the respective counters/drop boxes only “in exceptional cases,” the order said.

“Entry of advocates, advocate clerks, litigant public and other officials except judicial officers and staff members of the Coimbatore District Judiciary into the Coimbatore Combined Court Building and other taluk courts in the district shall be prohibited from January 3, until further orders,” the Principal District Judge said in the order.