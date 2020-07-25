Journalist held for disclosing identity of sexual assault survivor

The Negamam police on Saturday arrested a journalist on charges of disclosing the identity of a minor girl who survived a sexual assault.

Ramesh Babu of Velandipalayam who runs a news portal named Seithi Saral was arrested on a complaint filed by the father of the girl, police said.

The accused published on July 15 a report on a sexual assault case registered by the All Women Police in Pollachi on July 13.

The girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police on July 18, stating that the report disclosed the identity of the survivor.

The police registered a case against Babu for offences under Section 23 (1) (4) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act which deal with prohibition of disclosure of identity. He was released on bail.