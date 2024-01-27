GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Journalist arrested for harassing women in Namakkal

January 27, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old part-time journalist of a Tamil daily was on Friday arrested on charges of verbally abusing and harassing the women staff of an anganwadi centre at Senthamangalam in Namakkal.

The Senthamangalam taluk anganwadi workers, on Thursday, submitted a petition to Namakkal District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kannan alleging that the journalist, S. Periyasamy, verbally abused the women anganwadi staff, misbehaved with a staff and demanded money. The petition urged the police to take action against him.

The SP forwarded the complaint to Senthamangalam police and an inquiry was held. On Friday evening, the police registered a case and arrested Periyasamy. He was remanded in prison.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.