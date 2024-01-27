Journalist arrested for harassing women in Namakkal

January 27, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Namakkal

A 45-year-old part-time journalist of a Tamil daily was on Friday arrested on charges of verbally abusing and harassing the women staff of an anganwadi centre at Senthamangalam in Namakkal.

The Senthamangalam taluk anganwadi workers, on Thursday, submitted a petition to Namakkal District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kannan alleging that the journalist, S. Periyasamy, verbally abused the women anganwadi staff, misbehaved with a staff and demanded money. The petition urged the police to take action against him.

The SP forwarded the complaint to Senthamangalam police and an inquiry was held. On Friday evening, the police registered a case and arrested Periyasamy. He was remanded in prison.