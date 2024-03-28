GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Joint review meeting with Election observers held

March 28, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer and Collector K.M. Sarayu chaired a joint election review meeting here on Thursday. General Observer Kiran Kumari Pasi, IAS; Expenditure Observers Sudhanshu Shekhar Goutam, IRS; Bhosale Sandip Dinkar, IRS; and Police Observer Vivek Syiem IPS participated in the meeting where monitoring works by various teams were reviewed.

The various static surveillance teams, flying squads and other monitoring committees were asked to discharge their duties with due diligence, and officials were asked to be thorough with their duties and responsibilties and fulfill their mandate.

Any complaints on the candidate campaign spending must be immediately looked into and acted upon, the officials were told. Similarly, the assistant expenditure monitors were asked to maintain upto date register of complaints and the action taken report.

