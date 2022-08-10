Job fair in Krishnagiri
The district employment office and district guidance centre will organise the bi-weekly employment fair here on August 12. The employment mela will be held at the premises of the district employment office at 10 a.m.
According to the administration, the job fair is being organised on the 2 nd and the 4 th Saturdays of the month. Private companies are participating in the job fair. Job seekers with higher secondary, diploma, graduation and post graduation degrees are encouraged to avail the opportunity.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.