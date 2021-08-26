Coimbatore

Job camp held for the differently abled

District Collector G.S. Sameeran (second left) handing over appointment order to a candidate in the city on Wednesday.  

As many as 22 differently abled persons received placement orders from private companies at a job fair held here on Wednesday.

According to an official press release, the district’s department for the welfare of the differently abled and non-governmental organisation ‘We Are Your Voice’ organised the camp in which 113 people took part. Of this, 22 speech or hearing impaired candidates got placement. The District Collector G.S. Sameeran handed over the placement orders to them.

A private job placement counselling centre for the disabled will be inaugurated at the Collectorate next month, the press release added. The centre will be managed by the district administration and the NGO. Those with disabilities who need job can approach the centre. The centre will try to find them jobs according to their skills and qualification.

The Collector distributed ₹13.85 lakh assistance under various schemes to 30 beneficiaries at a function held here on Wednesday.


