Jewellery worth over ₹8 crore seized in Namakkal

April 03, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials seized ₹8.78 crore worth of 13 kg gold and 33 kg silver jewellery transported without proper documents in Rasipuram on Wednesday.

A flying squad undertaking a vehicle check at Mallur check post intercepted a vehicle belonging to a logistics company and, upon inspection, found jewellery being transported from Salem to Madurai in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, along with an armed person and another individual, were transporting the jewellery to various jewellery shops. Since they failed to produce any documents to prove the legality of the transportation, all the jewellery was seized and taken to the Rasipuram Tahsildar office and later handed over to the treasury.

