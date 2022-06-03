Jewellery unit owner in Coimbatore booked for stealing one kg gold

The Bazaar Street police are on the lookout for a jewellery manufacturing unit on Chetty Street in connection with the theft of one kg of gold .

The police said that the theft took place at the jewellery unit run by one Sujit. Five goldsmiths were working in the unit and they manufactured ornaments based on the order placed by jewellery shops.

According to the police, four persons had placed orders for jewellery at the Sujit’s unit recenlty. They lodged a complaint with the police allegding that Sujit got away with a total of 1 kg of gold after shutting the unit on May 26.

The Bazaar Street police registered a case against him based on the complaint.