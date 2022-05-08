Jewellery showroom burgled in Namakkal

A jewellery showroom in Erumapatti was burgled on Sunday.

According to the police, Balaji, a businessman from Erumapatti, runs a jewellery showroom in the town. During the early hours of Sunday, unidentified miscreants made a hole in the second floor of the showroom from the adjacent building and stolen ₹1 lakh and 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

When the miscreants attempted to break open the locker at the showroom, the watchman of the building, who heard unusual sounds, alerted the public and cried for help. The miscreants escaped with the valuables.

The Erumapatti police rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.