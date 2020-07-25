Jewellers launch drive to identify persons with COVID-19 symptoms in Coimbatore

With increasing number of COVID-19 cases in jewellery making localities in Coimbatore Corporation limits, the Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association and Coimbatore Jewellers Association have launched a drive with the support of Coimbatore Unified Goldsmiths Association to identify persons with COVID symptoms in these areas.

B. Muthuvenkatraman, president of Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association, said they have formed six teams with five members in each.

The members are provided with thermal scanners, oximeters, face shields, masks, disinfectant cans, and sanitisers.

They will visit about 50 houses/goldsmithies a day - two hours in the morning and evening each - and check the residents for temperature or any other COVID-19 symptoms.

If they identify anyone with symptoms, they will inform the associations, which in turn will alert the officials concerned.

“We have provided the team members with uniforms too and have advised them to be polite to people when they visit the houses. This drive is to help the district administration control the spread of COVID-19 in the jewellery making cluster in Coimbatore. If any of the team member is unable to go for the checking on a particular day, another person will join the team,” he said.

The associations have spent ₹40,000 so far for the the drive, will continue to provide disinfectants and sanitisers and will also support the Coimbatore Corporation with disinfectants to be sprayed in these areas. “This is the first phase and it will continue till the cases reduce,” Mr. Muthuvenkatraman added.