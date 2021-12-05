Jayalalithaa’s death anniversary observed

AIADMK cadre pay floral tributes

The death anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was observed by AIADMK cadre here on Sunday.

In Erode, party cadre and former legislators paid floral tributes to the statues of Jayalalithaa and former Chief Minister and party founder M.G. Ramachandran at party office here. They also offered a two-minute silent prayer in memory of the leader.

The cadre also garlanded and paid floral tributes to the statues of the leaders at the Paneerselvam park junction here.

In Salem, cadre and legislators of AIADMK garlanded statues of Jayalalithaa and M.G.Ramachandran on the Anna Park premises here. Party cadre placed the portrait of Jayalalithaa at various important junctions in the city and paid tributes on the occasion.