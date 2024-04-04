GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IT raid at Deputy Mayor’s house in Salem

April 04, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Income Tax officials raided the residence of Salem Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off that cash meant for distribution to voters was kept inside Ms. Sarada’s house, a team of Income Tax Department officials from Salem arrived at the Deputy Mayor’s residence at Nithya Nagar near Kannankurichi around 6 p.m. At the time of the raid, Ms. Saradha was not in her house and was campaigning in Mayiladuthurai. After an hour’s search, the officials, having found nothing, left the house.

