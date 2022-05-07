Irrigation schemes figure among the one year achievements of the government in Krishnagiri

Ennekolputhur irrigation project and Aliyalam dam scheme linkage to lakes figured among the top schemes initiated for implementation in the district, in the booklet released highlighting the projects implemented in the district commemorating the first anniversary of the government take charge, here on Saturday.

The project works sanctioned at ₹ 233 crore for the left and right canal project of Ennekolputhur checkdam and works sanctioned at ₹56 crore for the Aliyalam check dam project that envisions linking of 12 lakes in Shoolagiri, Denkanikottai blocks to channel runoff from river Thenpennai here in the district.

Among the flagship schemes of the government Illam Thedi Maruthuvam scheme was launched from Samanapalli panchayat here in Shoolagiri for the entire State by the Chief Minister, said the district Collector V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy .

Under this, 2, 56,655 people have benefitted from this scheme here in the district. According to the Collector, the same day also witnessed a mega vaccination drive of over 1 lakh industrial workforce under the corporate social Responsibility initiative.

Similalry, under the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme’s coverage, private hospitals were directed to cover the COVID treatment costs. In this, over 806 people were treated in private hospitals with the government covering the costs of treatment to the tune of ₹9.03 crore, according to the administration.

The international flower auction center is being set up at ₹20.20 crore in Hosur. The international flower auction center is expected to benefit over 5000 farmers here.

The Government Medical College set up in Krishnagiri is witnessing the entry of first batch of medical students, said the Collector.