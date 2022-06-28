Interpretation centre built in 96 hours at science park site near Tiruppur inaugurated

Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurating an interpretation centre at Iduvai near Tiruppur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An interpretation centre under ‘Namaku Naame’ scheme was inaugurated at the proposed science park site in Iduvai village, near Tiruppur, on Monday.

Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar inaugurated the interpretation centre with a seating capacity of 200. Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu, “this centre was constructed partially under the State government’s ‘Namaku Naame’ scheme along with the help of CSR funds from a private company.”

He also said the centre would feature audio and video visualisation to create awareness among students about various environment issues. The hall was constructed with high quality pre-structured building with in 96 hours at ₹50 lakh.

This interpretation centre is part of a tripartite agreement that the Tiruppur Corporation has made with an NGO and Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB) to develop the science park on 11.89 acres in Iduvai. The Corporation has planned to construct basic infrastructure facilities in the park at ₹56.10 lakh on its own.

Vetry, the Non-Governmental Organisation, would create other infrastructure in the park including a butterfly park, children’s playground, open air gym, and rainwater harvesting facilities. T.R. Sivaram, president of Vetry, said the park was conceptualised and designed by the NGO with a project cost of ₹3 crore that included maintenance for seven years.

IFGTB would be involved in plantation of different varieties of trees such as bamboo (50 species) and rare and endangered plants (30 species) with technical assistance. The Commissioner also said the entire science park project was expected to be completed in three months.