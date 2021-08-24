Inter-State public transport between T.N. and Karnataka resumes

All staff under Salem Division of TNSTC are vaccinated, say officials

The inter-State border was opened to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses at Zuzuvadi in Hosur after a year and a half on Monday.

At Hosur bus stand, a semblance of normalcy returned with the KSRTC buses rolling into the premises. Until Monday, people had to find alternative means of transport up to the border.

Even as the Tamil Nadu public transport was operated in a staggered manner, the inter-State public transport remained frozen due to the prevailing pandemic restrictions laid down by the Karnataka government.

In its wake, the border at Zuzuvadi in Hosur and the border along Bagalur were barricaded for buses. This also meant the increasing reliance on tempos and autos apart from the infrequent town buses that went up to the border.

With the resumption of bus services by both the states, the night time commuting traffic is expected to go up. The KSRTC buses witnessed moderate occupancy on Monday.

In Erode district, due to a spike in cases, bus services between the two States through Hasanur and Talavadi were halted in May. Since Karnataka did not allow vehicles and buses to pass through its check post at Pulinjur to reach Talavadi, vehicles were allowed to use Dhimbam – Talamalai forest road to reach Talavadi. After the norms were relaxed, buses were operated from Erode and Sathyamangalam to Mysuru and Bengaluru while KSRTC also operated its buses to various destinations in the district.

Buses from various depots under the Salem Division were operated to Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka based on public demand. Officials said all staff under the Division were vaccinated and COVID-19 safety protocols would be followed while operating the services.