Integrated bus terminus project at Vellalore in Coimbatore dropped

February 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The integrated bus terminus project at Vellalore has been dropped and discussions are on to use the infrastructure for some other purposes, the Corporation City Engineer has said in a reply to a complaint filed by film director and activist Race Course Raghunath.

The project was planned at ₹168 crore on an 61.62-acre land near the Corporation’s garbage dump yard in Vellalore. On January 24, 2020, the then Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the bus terminal.

With 50% financial support from the State government, the Corporation started the work after an attempt by the Central government to construct a bus port at this location under Bharatmala project failed.

The Centre dropped the proposal after a report submitted to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation by the consultant highlighted inadequate approach roads to the site and possibility of health hazard from the dump yard nearby, said K. Kathirmathiyon, Member of District Road Safety Committee.

The civic body went ahead with the construction and approached the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Development Corporation for loans. As of now, the Corporation has spent more than ₹40 crore without any financial assistance from the agencies. The construction was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, there is no progress in the project.

Earlier, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said that no decision was taken on the project. He added that a detailed report on the present condition of the bus terminus was sent to the State government.

In his complaint to the Chief Minister on September 5, 2022 and to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Mr. Raghunath alleged corruption to the tune of ₹100 crore in the project and that the AIADMK members had amassed land close to the bus terminus site.

In his response on February 7, 2023, the City Engineer stated that the works had been stopped and the existing infrastructure would be used for some other purpose. This is the first ever communication in writing from the Corporation about the project.

According to Mr. Kathirmathiyon, if the project is shifted to some other location, the Corporation should plan for effective utilisation of the buildings constructed at Vellalore. He also suggested establishing a wholesale market similar to Koyembedu market in Chennai or an integrated sports complex.