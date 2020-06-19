Institutional quarantine mandatory: Collector

With a spike in COVID-19 cases in Krishnagiri, the district administration has declared institutional quarantine mandatory for persons arriving from other States or districts classified as red zones.
Collector S. Prabhakar said in a release that institutional quarantine was mandatory for those returning from Delhi, Maharashtra, Telengana and Gujarat and from other areas within Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu.
After seven days of institutional quarantine, they returnees will have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. Upon completion of this, they will have to undergo a COVID-19 test. Cases will be booked against persons violating home quarantine.
Vigilance will be strengthened at the border checkposts. Village level monitoring committees have also been asked to alert officials of new returnees from other districts and other States.
