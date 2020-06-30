Institutes shut, banks fined in Coimbatore

Flying squads that the Coimbatore Corporation had formed to check COVID-19 safety guideline violations sealed two coaching institutes in Saibaba Colony, shut a few restaurants in Kalapatti, lodged a complaint with the police against traders and continued levying fine on people without masks and for not adhering to physical distancing norms.
According to sources, a flying squad led by Assistant Executive Engineer K. Sathiya sealed a GRE coaching centre and another institute that coaches people to write the insurance agent examination – both on NSR Road, Saibabab Colony, after it found them operating without permission. The team also slapped fine on three private banks in the area for violation. In a branch, the air conditioner was on and employees were without masks.
In East Zone, the Corporation lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police against the owner of a textile shop in Masakalipalayam for violations.
A flying squad in-charge of wards in Kalapatti shut five restaurants after it found them running past the government permitted time of 8 p.m. It also lodged a complaint with the police. Another team in East Zone closed down 10 commercial establishments.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath