Institutes shut, banks fined in Coimbatore

Flying squads that the Coimbatore Corporation had formed to check COVID-19 safety guideline violations sealed two coaching institutes in Saibaba Colony, shut a few restaurants in Kalapatti, lodged a complaint with the police against traders and continued levying fine on people without masks and for not adhering to physical distancing norms.

According to sources, a flying squad led by Assistant Executive Engineer K. Sathiya sealed a GRE coaching centre and another institute that coaches people to write the insurance agent examination – both on NSR Road, Saibabab Colony, after it found them operating without permission. The team also slapped fine on three private banks in the area for violation. In a branch, the air conditioner was on and employees were without masks.

In East Zone, the Corporation lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police against the owner of a textile shop in Masakalipalayam for violations.

A flying squad in-charge of wards in Kalapatti shut five restaurants after it found them running past the government permitted time of 8 p.m. It also lodged a complaint with the police. Another team in East Zone closed down 10 commercial establishments.