Inspector placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty

The Coimbatore City Police Commissioner on Thursday placed the inspector (Law and Order) of the Variety Hall police station under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty in investigating the death of a woman.

Commissioner Sumit Sharan issued the order suspending L. Senthilkumar from the post based on a report filed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) L. Balaji Saravanan.

Unnatural death

The report said that Senthilkumar failed to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of a woman in the Variety Hall police station limits, a few months ago. He had registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Murdered

Further investigation into the case found that the woman was allegedly murdered and Section 174 of the CrPC was altered to 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Saravanan said that R.S. Puram inspector (Law and Order) M. Kanakasabapathy has been tasked to investigate the murder.

Probe begins

A team of police headed by Mr. Kanakasabapathy started the investigation on Thursday.