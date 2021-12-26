Coimbatore

Inspection of railway works between Salem and Virudhachalam stations on Dec. 27, 28

As the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bangalore, will conduct statutory inspection of the railway electrification works between Salem Junction and Virudhachalam Junction railway stations on December 27 and 28, people residing in the vicinity of the railway line are asked to be cautious.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said the Commissioner would also conduct a high-speed trial run, using a special train formation, between the railway stations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 28. People were cautioned not to approach or trespass the railway line.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2021 5:56:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/inspection-of-railway-works-between-salem-and-virudhachalam-stations-on-dec-27-28/article38042419.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY