Inox opens nine screens in Coimbatore

INOX Leisure, which has 520 screens across 65 cities, has now opened a nine-screen multiplex with 2,058 seats at Prozone Mall in Coimbatore.

Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer of INOX Leisure, told The Hindu that with this, the company usually spends ₹2.5 crore to ₹3 crore for a screen. In Tamil Nadu, it has two properties with nine screens in Chennai, one property in Madurai with five screens, and one in Coimbatore with nine screens. “We will have movies in Tamil, English, Hindi and any other language according to demand,” he said. The multiplex in Coimbatore has a cafe (Unwind) and space for kids (Kiddles).

INOX plans to have 740 to 750 more new screens across the country, launching 50 to 60 a year. This financial year, it has already opened 29 new screens. “Soon, we will have properties with more than 10 screens in each. With more screens there is flexibility in programming,” he said.

The company lays a lot of stress on technology. There are facilities to get fast tickets, food app embedded with INOX mobile app, and network operation centre.

Across the country, the average occupancy is nearly 30 %. In South, it is 50 % to 60 %, and during weekends it goes up to 90 % to 100 %.