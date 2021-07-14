Inform public the date of distribution of water: Collector

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini reviewed the distribution of potable drinking water through local bodies here in the district.

Close on the heels of the just concluded visit of the Minister for Urban Development and Water Supply K.N. Nehru to Dharmapuri, which witnessed complaints of poor water distribution and mixing of ground water with the treated Hogenakkal water, Ms. Dhivyadarshini directed local bodies to ensure efficient distribution of potable water.

Holding a review meeting with the local bodies including municipalities, town panchayats, panchayats, the Collector called upon the local bodies to refrain from handling water shortage by mixing ground water with the treated water from the Hogenakkal drinking water project.

Further, local bodies shall put in place a mechanism to inform public of the date of distribution of water. The mixing of treated, purified water with the ground water and distribution of such water would contribute to various illness and the local bodies shall ensure that treated water is distributed at an announced date. Further, public shall be made aware of the judicious use of treated water from Hogenakkal pipelines only for consumption purposes.

The Collector also directed local bodies to inspect illegal connections and regularise them by collecting the unpaid taxes. Further, wherever overhead tanks were required, the same shall be floated as a proposal for construction under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Collector said.