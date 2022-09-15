Inflow remains at 6,700 cusecs at Bhavanisagar reservoir

Inflow at the Bhavanisagar reservoir continues to be at 6,700 cusecs while the discharge of surplus water stood at 6,550 cusecs here on Thursday.

At 2 p.m., discharge stood at – River Bhavani 3,850 cusecs, Lower Bhavani Project canal 2,300 cusecs and Kalingarayan Canal 400 cusecs. The water level stood at 102 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

An official at the Water Resources Department said as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam for September was 102 feet and hence the water level was maintained at 102 feet and the surplus water was discharged.