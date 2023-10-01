Inflow into Mettur Dam reduces

October 01, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Salem

Water level at Mettur Dam stood at 36.94 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet on Sunday. The storage level stood at 10.56 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 3,446 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 4,524 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation continued at 6,500 cusecs.

151 sovereigns of jewellery recovered in Erode

The special teams of Erode North Police on Sunday nabbed a 32-year-old man who was involved in a theft case. When K. Duraisamy, a chartered accountant at Ganapathi Nagar in Erode, and his wife, Subbulakshmi, a professor at Tiruppur Government Arts College, went to their relative’s house on August 5 and returned in the evening, they found the house burgled and 151 sovereigns of jewellery missing. Acting on a complaint, the teams identified the accused as Manukonda Anil Kumar of Andhra Pradesh, who has theft cases pending against him in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. On a tip-off, the police engaged in a vehicle check in the city on Sunday and nabbed the accused. The police recovered 151 sovereigns of jewellery from him.

Cleanliness drive in Salem Railway Division

Salem Railway Division observed Swachhta Hi Seva on Sunday. Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, launched the cleanliness drive at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office. The staff of Salem Division also participated in the drive. The drive was also conducted in Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Podanur, Mettupalayam, Coonoor, Udhagamandalam, Namakkal, and Karur stations.

Burglars loot jewellery, cash in Salem

Burglars decamped with 30 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹40,000 in cash from a house in Attur. S. Nagaraj (58) of Kurunchi Nagar in Attur, is a revenue inspector at Attur Municipality. His wife, Pushpa, works as headmistress at Seeliyampatti government school. Last week, the couple went to Chennai. When they returned on Sunday, they found the front door of the house open and the valuables missing. The Attur police registered a case.