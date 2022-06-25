Inflow into Mettur dam increased

The inflow into the Mettur dam increased to 5, 230 cusecs on Saturday.

Water level in the dam stood at 107.72 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet and the storage was 75,209 mcft. The inflow into the dam increased to 5,230 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 5,195 cusecs. The water discharged into Cauvery river continued as 12,000 cusecs.