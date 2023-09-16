Inflow into Mettur Dam drops

September 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur dropped to 2,047 cusecs on Saturday from the Friday’s inflow of 2,707 cusecs. On Saturday, the water level in the dam stood at 41.76 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 13.01 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation continued at 6,500 cusecs.

Man booked for attacking teacher

The Alagapuram police registered a case against S. Chakravarthy (43) of Murugan Kovil Street in Alagapuram for assaulting a physical education teacher at the Government High School in Reddiyur. According to the police, the teacher beat his 12-year-old son, who is studying class VI in the school, for creating nuisance in the classroom on September 13. On Friday afternoon, Chakravarthy went to school and slapped the woman teacher. On information, Alagapuram police and Education Department officials went to the school and inquired about the incident. After receiving the complaint from the physical education teacher, the police booked Chakravarthy.

TNSTC staff placed under suspension

TNSTC Salem Division Managing Director Ponmudi issued a suspension order for technical staff Raju and assistant engineer Mani on Friday for not addressing a complaint from a bus driver properly. At the TNSTC depot in Hasthampatti, the bus driver complained about brake issues in a bus in the maintenance book. Some persons took a photo of the complaint and uploaded it to social media. As the duo failed to address the issue, they were suspended.