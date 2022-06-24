Inflow into Mettur dam drops

The inflow into the Mettur dam reduced to 5,195 cusecs on Friday.

At 8 a.m., the dam water level stood at 108.16 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet and the storage was 75,821 mfct. The inflow into the dam reduced to 5,195 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 5,507 cusecs. The water discharged into the Cauvery river continued as 12,000 cusecs.