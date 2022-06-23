Inflow into Mettur dam drops

The inflow into the Mettur dam reduced to 5,507 cusecs on Thursday.

The dam water level stood at 108.60 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet and the storage was 76,436 mcft. The inflow into the dam reduced to 5,507 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 7,905 cusecs. The water discharged into the Cauvery river continued as 12,000 cusecs.