Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 9,026 cusecs

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 9,026 cusecs on Saturday.

The dam water level stood at 119.59 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 92.81 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was reduced to 11,072 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 13,456 cusecs. At 4 p.m., inflow reduced further to 9,026 cusecs. The water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 15,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 900 cusecs.