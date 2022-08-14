Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 85,000 cusecs

Water discharged into the Cauvery River also remained the same

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoirin Mettur reduced to 85,000 cusecs and the same amount of water was discharged into the Cauvery River on Saturday.

At 8 a.m., the dam’s water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 29th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 TMC. The inflow into the dam was reduced to 85,000 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 90,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow remained the same, and the water was discharged into the Cauvery also remained the same, including 62,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel.

For canal irrigation, water discharge through the East-West Bank canal was maintained at 400 cusecs.