Industries in Coimbatore send relief materials to Chennai

December 10, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Industries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts are sending relief materials to those affected by the floods in Chennai and nearby areas.

Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) sent 1,000 packs of essential grocery materials worth ₹10 lakh. Each pack contains 18 essential items to meet the immediate needs of the affected families.

Similarly, the Roots Group has sent 1,000 packs of essential grocery materials worth ₹10 lakhs. Each pack contains 14 essential items.

In Tiruppur, the South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association is collecting hosiery products from its members to be despatched to Chennai.

