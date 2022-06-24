Industrial innovation centre inaugurated in Hosur

The innovation centre that was inaugurated in Hosur on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The SIPCOT Industrial Innovation Centre was inaugurated here remotely by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the SIPCOT Industrial Park on Friday.

The centre was sanctioned in 2020 with the aim of promoting industrial activities by way of providing technology support with M/S Forge, Coimbatore.

According to the administration, the industrial park with a total of 363 units and an investment of 12665 crore, employs over 33,000 people. The centre is a pre-engineering building with a builtup area of 23,490 sqft and constructed at a cost of ₹971 lakh.