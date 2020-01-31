Indirect polls to Erode, T.N. Palayam panchayat unions postponed

The indirect election to the post of chairman in Erode and Thookanaickenpalayam Panchayat (T.N. Palayam) Unions was postponed for the second time as the required quorum for conduct of election was not present on Thursday.

On January 11, the indirect election was held for the post of chairman and vice-chairman in 12 Panchayat Unions while election to the Erode Panchayat Union was postponed as majority of the members were not present. At T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union, election was postponed after AIADMK councillor K.V. Natraj snatched the ballot sheets from the Returning Officer and tore them. The elections were scheduled for Thursday.

Tight security arrangements were in place at both these unions right from the morning. In Erode Panchayat Union, of the total six members, only three DMK members turned up for the election while the three AIADMK members did not turn up till 11.30 a.m.

As majority of the ward members were not present, the Returning Officer, as per Section 73 (4) of The Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Election) Rules, 1995, issued orders postponing the election.

At T.N. Panchayat Union office, three AIADMK members came while six DMK members and one Congress member did not turn up. Hence, the Returning Officer issued orders to postpone the election for the post of chairman and vice-chairman.