Independence Day campaign in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE Siruthuli will conduct a virtual campaign called “Siruthuliyin Sudhandhira Kaatru Suthamaana Kaatru” to celebrate 75 years of Independence on August 15.

Those who want to be part of the campaign should plant a sapling, take a selfie with it, and post it on Facebook. They should search for #Siruthuli75 on Facebook and post the photo on the comment tab. They should also tag the post on their Facebook profile using the hashtag #Siruthuli75COIMBATORE


