Independence Day campaign in Coimbatore
COIMBATORE Siruthuli will conduct a virtual campaign called “Siruthuliyin Sudhandhira Kaatru Suthamaana Kaatru” to celebrate 75 years of Independence on August 15.
Those who want to be part of the campaign should plant a sapling, take a selfie with it, and post it on Facebook. They should search for #Siruthuli75 on Facebook and post the photo on the comment tab. They should also tag the post on their Facebook profile using the hashtag #Siruthuli75COIMBATORE
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.